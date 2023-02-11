The Bigg Boss beauty Nikki Tamboli drops fresh traditional cues again. The actress has time and again been the muse with her classic vogue aesthetics, and as of now she is serving wedding guest fashion goals to her fans. The actress got clicked for the magazine Wedding Vows, in a designer powder blue embellished lehenga choli. The pictures were surfaced online by Nikki Tamboli herself collaborated with the magazine’s official page, on Instagram.

In the pictures, we can see Nikki Tamboli wearing a sheer deep neck blue embellished blouse with wide straps. The actress completed the stunning blouse piece low waist embellished powdered blue matching lehenga skirt. What’s more, instead of having a dupatta, the gorgeous trailed sleeves add on the vibe. The sleeves featured long with beautiful sequinned frills.

For accessories, Nikki Tamboli completed the look with a stunning piece white beaded intricately designed neckpiece. She kept her hair wavy open on her shoulders, and rounded the look with a pair of gorgeous earstuds. For makeup, she completed the look with sheer shimmery eyes, winged eyeliner and nude pink lips. Prompting with a subtle smile, the actress gave in pure ethnic fashion goals.

Further Details:

WV CEO: @itsme_daksh

Stylist: @sshorewala

Team WV: @farvi_wadhwa

Outfit: @frontierphagwara

Jewellery: @parinainternational

Photographer:

@theguywithacanon

Hair and Make Up: @ankitamanwanimakeupandhair

Assistant photographer: @shardultikone

Lighting team: @aniljaiswal_

Location: @novotelmumbaiairport

Styling Assistant : @stylistshikhar

@styledbykashishmutha

Artist PR: @shimmerentertainment

Here take a look-

What are your views on the above ethnic looks by Nikki Tamboli? Are you getting goals? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com