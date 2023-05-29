ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Nikki Tamboli is busy stabbing hearts (sensuous pics alert)

Nikki Tamboli has always been a hot burning sensation when it comes to melting hearts of her fans and admirers. Well, it's now time to check out what's the latest happening at her end right now

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
29 May,2023 06:55:47
Nikki Tamboli is one of the most stylish and incredible divas and performing aristes that we all have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space. For the unversed, It’s been many years now that Nikki has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, given the kind of love and adulation that she’s got from her fans in all these years already, we are certainly in a position to say that she deserves all of it. She started getting her share of fandom and success immediately after her successful appearance in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in every way possible and for real. Her social media game is literally lit and we love it.

Let’s check out these stunning snaps from Nikki Tamboli that will make you all feel the heat for real:

So, to tell you all a little bit about Nikki Tamboli and her latest social media post, ladies and gentlemen, what are we all blessed to witness folks? Well, right now, much to the happiness and delight of one and all, Nikki Tamboli is seen burning hearts with perfection like a real queen in her latest avatar. She’s seen looking killer in multi-printed silver artwork blouse and lehenga and we love the kohl on her eyes. Not just that, her open hair and big oxidised jewellery adda to her charm all the way more. Want to have a look? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant in the real sense of the term. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

