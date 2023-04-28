Nikki Tamboli is in mood for romance with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, (watch video)

Nikki Tamboli shares insights from her new music video ‘Cocktail’ that also stars Nawzuddin Siddiqui

Nikki Tamboli is an active social media user. The actress often keeps her fans rejuvenated with her everyday updates and posts. As of now, as she is busy with her upcoming music video ‘Cocktail’ along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the actress shared a video on her social media handle, giving some glimpses from the same.

Nikki Tamboli shares glimpses from Cocktail

In the video, we can see Nikki Tamboli getting all mushy and flirty with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Looks like the song is going to be a classic banter to play on YouTube. Can’t wait for it to get released.

The best #Cocktail of the season is ready and served.

Get a taste of the Full Video of our latest song #Cocktail from our upcoming film #JogiraSaraRaRa only on @zeemusiccompany Youtube Channel NOW.”

Fans Reaction

Soon after Nikki shared the video on her Instagram, netizens heaped with praises and comments.

One wrote, “People will get Tally after this cocktail”

Another wrote, “You rocked nikki🔥 Congratulations for your Bollywood debut 😍❤️You nailed it!”

A third user wrote, “The song is very eye catchy @nikki_tamboli and your dance with facial expressions is perfect and up to mark .You are ready to explore the bollywood industry 😍😍”

A fourth one added, “Our girll is making us proud!! 😭🖐”

Nikki Tamboli Work Front

The feisty Nikki Tamboli has been making waves in the entertainment industry lately, thanks to her impressive stints on popular reality shows. The vivacious actress has left a lasting impression on audiences with her fearless performances in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and her stint as the second runner up on Bigg Boss 14. But Nikki’s talent isn’t just limited to reality TV. She’s also flexed her comedic chops on Bharti Singh’s hilarious show, The Khatra Khatra Show. Clearly, Nikki Tamboli is a force to be reckoned with, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next!