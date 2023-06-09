Nikki Tamboli is irresistible, bold and beautiful in deep-neck shimmery blouse and lehenga, come check out

With her irresistible charm and bold fashion choices, Nikki effortlessly sets the bar high for bridal fashion goals. The combination of the sparkling blouse and the stunning lehenga creates a jaw-dropping look that is both glamorous and beautiful. Nikki’s fashion sense is nothing short of a thrilling adventure, where she fearlessly embraces her unique style and leaves a lasting impression. So, come on over and witness the magic of Nikki Tamboli’s stunning bridal fashion.

Nikki’s astounding notions of traditional fashion

While we are in love with her beauty in the pictures shared, given the roaring stylisation of her traditional decks. What we even loved more is how she bold and fiercely soothed it over with a bold makeup look and a classy piece of oxidised, huge head gear.

For makeup, she picked it up with dewy subtle eyes. She rounded it off with perfectly laminated red lips. To add on the oomph, she wore it off with a stylish golden waist chain and a matching hand bracelet along.

Sharing the picture, Nikki dropped a love heart emoji in the caption. Here take a look-

Nikki’s fashion choices are a reflection of her vibrant personality, as she embraces vibrant colours, trendy patterns, and distinctive accessories. Her outfits speak volumes about her confidence and willingness to take risks, when it comes to vogue staples.