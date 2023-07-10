ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Nikki Tamboli Is 'Sorry' To Be Not Interested, Know Why

Nikki Tamboli is a stunning personality in the entertainment world. The diva is sorry to be not interested. Check the latest Instagram post to know the details below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jul,2023 10:20:55
Nikki Tamboli Is 'Sorry' To Be Not Interested, Know Why 832212

Nikki Tamboli is a popular actress in the Indian Television world. She is known for her power dressing and fashion. Her fashion is all about glamour and elegance. She knows how to attract attention with her sartorial fashion choices. Whether Indian ethnic drapes or classy and chic western outfits, she knows to carry them all like a queen. But why is the actress sorry for not being interested? Find out below.

Why Is Nikki Tamboli Sorry?

The stunning beauty took to her Instagram and shared a couple of glam pictures on her profile. In the below pictures, she can be seen wearing a beautiful printed gown with a butterfly neckline and ruffle detailing. At the same time, the off-shoulder pattern defined her toned collarbones. In addition, her bouncy open hairstyle, beautiful bold eyes and glossy lips rounded her appearance.

Nikki Tamboli looked captivating in her new avatar. She posed, defining her beauty most gorgeously. In contrast, she revealed the reason for being sorry in her caption. As per her caption, she feels sorry if she seems to be interested, but that’s not the fact; in reality, she is not interested. “Sorry if I look interested.. I’m Not (with a pink heart).”

Nikki Tamboli Is 'Sorry' To Be Not Interested, Know Why 832210

Nikki Tamboli Is 'Sorry' To Be Not Interested, Know Why 832211

Did you like Nikki Tamboli’s new avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Nikki Tamboli burns internet with ultimate sensuous avatar, we are crushing 819838
Nikki Tamboli burns internet with ultimate sensuous avatar, we are crushing
Nikki Tamboli likes keeping it surreal, here's how 819359
Nikki Tamboli likes keeping it surreal, here’s how
Nikki Tamboli is all set to shoot, see viral 'inside vanity' click 818806
Nikki Tamboli is all set to shoot, see viral ‘inside vanity’ click
Nikki Tamboli's shimmery magic in bold and beautiful ethnic lehenga stabs hearts 817884
Nikki Tamboli’s shimmery magic in bold and beautiful ethnic lehenga stabs hearts
Nikki Tamboli is loving Mumbai's romantic rainfall 816661
Nikki Tamboli is loving Mumbai’s romantic rainfall
A styling affair ft. Nikki Tamboli 816171
A styling affair ft. Nikki Tamboli
Latest Stories
Manoj Muntashir On Why He Apologized, ‘Hanuman’ Vindoo Dara Singh Responds 832251
Manoj Muntashir On Why He Apologized, ‘Hanuman’ Vindoo Dara Singh Responds
Exclusive: Juhi Aslam bags lead role in Raakesh Paswan's next for Ishara? 832247
Exclusive: Juhi Aslam bags lead role in Raakesh Paswan’s next for Nazara
Exclusive: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Sheezan Khan to play the lead in new season of Udaariyaan? 832244
Exclusive: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Sheezan Khan to play the lead in new season of Udaariyaan?
Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's is an action-packed rollercoaster 832241
Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan’s is an action-packed rollercoaster
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka on a mission to expose Saloni and Vikrant’s affair 832237
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka on a mission to expose Saloni and Vikrant’s affair
Learn The 'Quick Get Ready' Hack From Anushka Sen 832206
Learn The ‘Quick Get Ready’ Hack From Anushka Sen
Read Latest News