Nikki Tamboli Is 'Sorry' To Be Not Interested, Know Why

Nikki Tamboli is a popular actress in the Indian Television world. She is known for her power dressing and fashion. Her fashion is all about glamour and elegance. She knows how to attract attention with her sartorial fashion choices. Whether Indian ethnic drapes or classy and chic western outfits, she knows to carry them all like a queen. But why is the actress sorry for not being interested? Find out below.

Why Is Nikki Tamboli Sorry?

The stunning beauty took to her Instagram and shared a couple of glam pictures on her profile. In the below pictures, she can be seen wearing a beautiful printed gown with a butterfly neckline and ruffle detailing. At the same time, the off-shoulder pattern defined her toned collarbones. In addition, her bouncy open hairstyle, beautiful bold eyes and glossy lips rounded her appearance.

Nikki Tamboli looked captivating in her new avatar. She posed, defining her beauty most gorgeously. In contrast, she revealed the reason for being sorry in her caption. As per her caption, she feels sorry if she seems to be interested, but that’s not the fact; in reality, she is not interested. “Sorry if I look interested.. I’m Not (with a pink heart).”

Did you like Nikki Tamboli’s new avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.