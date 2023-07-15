Nikki Tamboli keeps her glam in check in polka dot bralette, see pics

Nikki Tamboli, the popular actress, recently shared stunning pictures on her Instagram, showcasing her glamorous side in a white polka dot bralette paired with a neon sheer shrug. The eye-catching shrug is adorned with balloon sleeves and extends down to her legs, revealing a high-thigh slit, adding a touch of allure to her look.

Nikki’s sleek straight hair perfectly complemented the ensemble, while her bold and beautiful eyes accentuated her captivating gaze. Completing the glamorous look, she opted for nude pink plump lips, adding a touch of elegance to the overall appearance.

The polka dot bralette and neon sheer shrug combination exuded a stylish and fashionable vibe, reflecting Nikki’s impeccable fashion sense. Her choice of attire effortlessly blended trendy patterns and vibrant colors, showcasing her ability to embrace bold and statement-making looks. With her impeccable style and flawless beauty, Nikki Tamboli continues to captivate her fans and followers. Her latest pictures are a testament to her ability to effortlessly carry off daring and fashion-forward outfits, making her a true style icon in the industry.

Have a look-

Nikki Tamboli, widely known for participating in the reality TV show “Bigg Boss,” has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her impressive work. Besides her stint in the reality show, Nikki showcased her acting prowess in the South Indian film industry, particularly in Telugu and Tamil films.