Nikki Tamboli likes keeping it surreal, here's how

Nikki Tamboli looks stunning in her blonde long hair highlights. The diva took to her social media handle to share a set of pictures, looking adorable in her undone hair and stunned with her smile

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jun,2023 05:31:54
Nikki Tamboli! The vivacious diva recently took to her social media platform to share a series of captivating pictures, showcasing her stunning new look featuring blonde long hair highlights. With her undone hair cascading effortlessly around her, Nikki exuded an aura of irresistible charm.

Nikki’s style-file in denim

But that’s not all—Nikki’s impeccable fashion sense stole the spotlight as she rocked a stylish denim jacket, layered over a chic white printed top. With her beautiful subtle eyes and lips adorned with a nude shade, she accentuated her natural beauty. Nikki Tamboli’s charismatic smile and impeccable style truly make her a sight to behold, leaving fans in awe of her remarkable transformation. Stay tuned as this enchanting diva continues to amaze us with her fashion choices and infectious energy.

Sharing the picture, the BIGG BOSS queen wrote, “keeping it surreal” and we couldn’t agree more.

Nikki always manages to add her own unique twist to any ensemble. Her wardrobe is like a fashionista’s dream come true, filled with vibrant colors, bold prints, and statement accessories that scream confidence. From edgy street style to elegant evening wear, Nikki is a true fashion chameleon who can pull off any look with panache.

What are your views on the above style by Nikki Tamboli?






