Nikki Tamboli Pens Emotional Note For Bestie Sana Maqbul Says, “I Can’t Imagine My Life..”

Nikki Tamboli is a popular actress in the Indian entertainment world. Since her debut in the field, the actress has made several friends. However, she shares a special bond with her bestie, Sana Maqbul. Recently, Sana celebrated her 31st birthday, attended by several celebrities, including Nikki Tamboli. After three days of her birthday, Nikki in a heartfelt post expressed her feelings for Sana.

Nikki Tamboli’s Heartfelt Note For Sana Maqbul

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki shared a series of photos from the birthday celebration. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant looked stunning in a black two-piece outfit, while Sana looked like a fairytale princess in a white gown. Expressing her love and feelings for Sana Nikki wrote, “Some people deserve a special mention on their special days. Sana, you are one of the few who I cannot imagine my life without. You came into my life unexpectedly. and everything took a turn for the better. Your warm eyes, your laugh, the sincere way you speak, and the kindness you showed me, all became a part of my life. We are the best therapists for our worst times. Life is so much more crazy and fun with you, it’s actually perfect. My happy place. I don’t know how my life would have been without you, my sunshine! And I am glad I have this person with whom I can speak my mind without the fear of being judged. You are the reason for everything that’s happened in my life.”

Continuing her heartfelt message, Nikki added, “From my tantrums to my madness to my all happiness and sadness you tried to be there and I m in love with those small efforts. You are someone I can blindly count on always till my last breath. I realize now that I had never known what it meant to be loved until I was loved by you. I wish nothing but happiness, peace, prosperity, and love over your life. Cheers to our togetherness till the end of time and forever till Il exist on this earth. I love you beyond words and time !! You have a special place in my heart forever ∞.”