Nikki Tamboli has always been unapologetic given her fierce beauty and sass. The actress has time and again rolled up with some crazy fashion updos, and here the diva has left her entire fandom tempted again, as she dropped in a stunning video, in a gorgeous black bikini as she basks under the warm sun.

In the video that Nikki shared we can see her wearing a deep plunging neckline halter neck bikini bralette. The actress completed the look with an abstract printed gym pants. The actress completed the look with her long wavy tresses open on her shoulders and rounded it off with dewy soft eyes and pink glossy lips. The actress grooved to a famous song by Madonna.

Here take a look-

Sharing the video, Madonna wrote, “FLAT-TERING and don’t give a damn😎” She further added, hashtags like: #trending #bikini #casual #metime #nikkitamboli #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit

A user wrote, “No. 1 beauty queen in the world 👌really👍”

Another wrote, “Hot as always” along with fire emojjis.

A third user wrote, “Your hotness has no Match!! 🔥”

Nikki Tamboli shot to fame with her stints in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. The actress earned overnight fame after her participation in these reality shows. Earlier to this, Nikki has been featured in south movies too. As of now, Nikki is a fashion influencer on Instagram, with a whopping fanbase. Apart from being the youth’s daily dose of fashion inspiration, the actress also gets in music videos. Some of her music videos are the most listened to mvs to date.

Coming back to her above look, what are your views on Nikki’s stunning look in the above video? Let us know in the comments-