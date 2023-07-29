ADVERTISEMENT
Nikki Tamboli sets internet ablaze in bold black avatar, see pics

Known for her incredible talent, Nikki Tamboli has been making waves in the entertainment industry. From her impressive debut in South Indian films to her captivating presence in reality shows, she has won the hearts of fans across the nation.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jul,2023 09:15:52
Nikki Tamboli is setting the fashion world on fire with her stunning bold avatar! The diva has left jaws dropping as she dons a gorgeous cutout deep neck black bralette, flaunting her toned midriff with absolute confidence. And that’s not all – she effortlessly completes the look with a stylish pencil black skirt, giving us major style goals!

Nikki Tamboli’s makeup game is on point too! Her dewy soft eye makeup and nude lips add a touch of elegance to her bold look. But wait, there’s more! Her wet sleek hair adds a dash of edginess, making her a total trendsetter!

Check out pictures-

In her latest photoshoot, Nikki’s expressions are bold and exotic, exuding the confidence and charisma that she’s known for. With every pose, she’s sending hotwaves that have left fans in awe of her sensational avatar!

So, hold onto your seats because Nikki Tamboli is here to slay, and she’s bringing the heat with her bold and stunning fashion game! What do you say? Let us know in the comments below.

