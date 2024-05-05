Nikki Tamboli Shares Heartfelt Brief Note On Her Brother’s 3rd Death Anniversary

Bigg Boss 15 fame actress Nikki Tamboli is a social media bug who often treats her fans with her regular photos and videos. Besides that, she loves to share insights from her personal and professional life. Today, the diva shared an update from personal life. The actress penned a heartfelt note on her brother’s death anniversary, remembering him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki Tamboli shared an adorable photo of herself with her brother. With the visuals, it seems like this picture is from the Raksha Bandhan celebration. However, the diva felt emotional remembering her brother on his death anniversary. Nikki’s brother, Jatin Tamboli, died due to COVID-19, and it has been three years now.

Nikki expressed her feelings about losing her brother and called it a wound that never fully healed. She wrote, “The loss of a brother is a wound that never fully heals, but love and memories help us find strength in the pain. None can understand me better than my brother. I miss you terribly, brother. My brother had always been there for me in my ups and downs. It aches my heart to realize that you are not there anymore..I will always miss your devilish smile and the moments we spent together.”

Further she said, “It’s been 3 years today u left us & nothing feels the sameAnother year has passed, and the ache of your loss is still here. Your laughter and joy are sorely missed. I feel my world has become dimmer without you in it. Having a brother is truly a blessing. I was blessed too.”

“No one could replace a brother. No one can love you like a brother..know you’re watching me from above as I could see the brightest star in the night sky. You were the source of inspiration for me. I promise I will never forget your words. I can’t believe you are not with me anymore. You left me alone. It’s impossible for me to live without you. I am missing you so much, brother,’ she concluded.