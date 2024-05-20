Nikki Tamboli Steals Attention With Her Hourglass Figure Fan Says, “No One In Bollywood…”

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after participating in the show. Besides that, she captivates fans with her stunning figure, impressive dance moves, and impeccable fashion sense. She is also known for glamorous outfits and bold style choices; the actress effortlessly combines elegance with contemporary trends. In her latest dump, the actress steals attention by flaunting her hourglass figure, prompting fans to compare her with Bollywood actresses.

Nikki dropped a video this weekend raising the temperature with her dance moves. The video starts with the actress showcasing her belly dance, and as she turns around, she leaves the onlookers mesmerized by her beauty. Dancing on a remix, the actress impressed us with her style and irresistible aadaye. For her dance video, Nikki graced her look in a black blouse paired with a matching extreme thigh-high slit raising the temperature. Her stunning appearance has left us in awe, and we can’t resist her magnetic charm and jaw-dropping hourglass figure.

In addition, users expressed their opinions after witnessing her stunning figure. One user said, “There are 8 billion people in this world, but still, Tu Chahiye.” Reacting to this, Nikki dropped three hearts emojis. In contrast, another said, “No one can challenge her in Bollywood in terms of figure.” “She knows how to slay,” said the third.