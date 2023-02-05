One of the most beloved television actresses is Nikki Tamboli. The actress gained a tremendous amount of fame from her numerous roles in television shows, films, and music videos. Along with her skill as an actor, Nikki is also praised by admirers for her outstanding sense of style. She has a sizable social media following thanks in large part to the stunning pictures she shares.

When it comes to amazing outfit choices, Nikki Tamboli has always been a step ahead! You should keep an eye out for Nikki’s aesthetic catalogues because she hasn’t been afraid to innovate with them. These can be ornate ethnic garments or eye-catching, daring modern clothing.

In the video, that she shared on her gram, we can see her slipped in a beautiful heavily embellished red bralette. She teamed the look with a matching red high-thigh slit lehenga skirt. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair and bold makeup. She kept her eyes bright and dewy with smokey glittery eyeshadow, opted for pink matte lips and of course her never fading sensuality.

Sharing the video, the Bigg Boss beauty dropped an array of love heart emojis in the caption. She further added hashtags like: #love #red #trendingreels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #reelinstagram #nepal #nikkians #nikkitamboli

Here take a look-

Soon after she shared the video online, her fans came in flooding to praise her gorgeous look in the video. With some dropping in love heart emojis and some other pouring her with fire emojis.

Nikki shot to fame with her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and other reality shows. She has also worked in south films and several hit music videos so far.