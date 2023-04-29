Nikki Tamboli turns mermaid in real life, looks resplendent in sky-blue fluffy cotton-candy outfit

Nikki Tamboli looks stunning in her sky blue sheer outfit, check out pictures below

Nikki Tamboli, a well-known actress who rose to national prominence following her stint on Bigg Boss 14, frequently delights her followers on Instagram with dazzling photos and videos. Her recent post featuring a blue sequined ruffled gown, which exudes a captivating mermaid-like aura, has become an instant sensation on social media, garnering widespread attention and admiration.

Nikki Tamboli’s stylish look in sky blue mermaid gown

On Friday, Nikki Tamboli treated her nearly four million Instagram followers to a series of scorching photos, wherein she exuded an alluring blend of sexiness, boldness, and confidence. The images showcased the actress at her stunning best, leaving fans captivated and enthralled.

In the pictures, we can see her wearing the stylish sequinned deep plunging neckline cutout gown. The fluffy ruffles to the bottom added the amp to the gown. Almost looking like a beautiful blue cotton-candy, Nikki gave off nothing but allure with her shining look in the pictures.

Work Front

Nikki Tamboli is an Indian actress who shot to fame after her stint on the hit reality TV show, Bigg Boss 14. With her natural beauty and magnetic on-screen presence, she has also made a name for herself in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Her popularity extends far beyond the screen, as evidenced by her enormous following on social media platforms, where fans eagerly await news of her latest ventures and personal developments. In short, Nikki Tamboli is a rising star who has captured the hearts of millions across India and beyond.