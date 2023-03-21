Nikki Tamboli goes synonymous with style and fashion. The actress has time and again been on the headlines with her astounding fashion lookbooks. Whether it’s with her gorgeous designer sarees or stunning western outfits, the diva has never failed to keep us wowed with her slip ins. Owing to that, the actress has now again sizzled her internet fans with her ever stylish hot looks on social media, giving us goals.

In the pictures, that Nikki shared on her social media handle, we can see Nikki wearing a sheer satin blue mini dress. The outfit featured a halter neck and backless armour. The actress posed with utmost class and poise for the pictures, flaunting her toned long legs. She rounded it off with a pair of strappy glittery golden heels. The diva left her gorgeous tresses open on her shoulders.

For makeup, Nikki decked it up with sleek filled-in eyebrows. The diva teamed it with pink smokey eye makeup look, with extended eye lashes and cat eye strokes. She added on highlighter on her cheeks and rounded it off with pink peach lips. Here take a look at the actress shining in the designer ensemble:

On the work front, Nikki shot to fame with her participation in some of the popular reality shows to date. The actress has been featured in shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and many other. What’s more, her amazing work in music videos got her even more popular amongst the netizens. The actress has also worked in south Indian films.