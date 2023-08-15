ADVERTISEMENT
Nikki Tamboli turns up her sass quotient in white co-ords, watch

Nikki's fashion prowess continues with her high-waisted, stylish white skirt that effortlessly complements the crop top, creating a cohesive and stunning look. Her choice of clothing not only showcases her fashion-forward taste but also highlights her ability to embrace diverse styles.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Aug,2023 19:40:09
Hold onto your hats, because Nikki Tamboli is here to steal the spotlight in her effortlessly cheeky white co-ords ensemble. The diva effortlessly exudes style and charm, making heads turn with her tasteful choice of attire. A stunning scooped neck white crop top takes center stage, boasting long sheer balloon sleeves that add a touch of drama to the ensemble.

When it comes to makeup, Nikki Tamboli knows how to strike the perfect balance. Dewy soft eyes that gleam with subtle allure are paired with nude pink lips that add just the right touch of sweetness. Her signature curled hair cascades elegantly, left open to enhance the overall charm of her appearance.

Here take a look-

In this playful yet elegant outfit, Nikki Tamboli encapsulates a refreshing blend of chic and contemporary. Her choice of co-ords reflects her unique style identity and her confidence to experiment with fashion. As she continues to make waves in the fashion scene, Nikki’s ability to effortlessly marry trends with her personal flair solidifies her reputation as a true fashion influencer.

What are your views on this preppy look? Let us know in the comments

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

