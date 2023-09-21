Television | Celebrities

Nikki Tamboli Welcomes Bappa In Beige Chiffon Saree And Deep Neck Blouse Design With Diamond Bracelet

Nikki Tamboli is a heartthrob diva in the telly world. The celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 wearing a beige chiffon saree with a deep neck blouse design with a diamond necklace. Check out her full look below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Sep,2023 22:25:46
When it comes to acing the fashion moment, Nikki Tamboli keeps her best foot forward. Whether it be acing the red carpet moment or winning hearts through her regular glam, Nikki knows how to make a statement with her fashion choices. And this new look is no exception. The actress opts for a minimal look to welcome Bappa this Ganesh Chaturthi in a beige saree and deep neck blouse design.

Decoding Nikki Tamboli’s Ganesh Chaturthi Look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki shares a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In the images, she can be seen taking blessings from Bappa with her hands joined and posing for the camera. While in the background, lord Ganesh looks cheerful in his young avatar, riding a vehicle, and the colorful decoration is just a treat to the eyes.

Nikki Tamboli Welcomes Bappa In Beige Chiffon Saree And Deep Neck Blouse Design With Diamond Bracelet 853986

Nikki Tamboli Welcomes Bappa In Beige Chiffon Saree And Deep Neck Blouse Design With Diamond Bracelet 853988

Nikki opts for a minimal look for the festive occasion by wearing a pre-stitched beige chiffon saree. She paired the simple saree with a deep neck blouse design embellished with stones and glitter. She ditched accessories to her simplicity win hearts. Her open hairstyle, winged eyeliner, rosy blushed cheeks, and pink lips complete her appearance. With the diamond bracelet she makes a statement look.

Did you like Nikki Tamboli’s stunning look in a chiffon saree? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

