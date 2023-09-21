Nikki Tamboli Welcomes Bappa In Beige Chiffon Saree And Deep Neck Blouse Design With Diamond Bracelet

When it comes to acing the fashion moment, Nikki Tamboli keeps her best foot forward. Whether it be acing the red carpet moment or winning hearts through her regular glam, Nikki knows how to make a statement with her fashion choices. And this new look is no exception. The actress opts for a minimal look to welcome Bappa this Ganesh Chaturthi in a beige saree and deep neck blouse design.

Decoding Nikki Tamboli’s Ganesh Chaturthi Look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki shares a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In the images, she can be seen taking blessings from Bappa with her hands joined and posing for the camera. While in the background, lord Ganesh looks cheerful in his young avatar, riding a vehicle, and the colorful decoration is just a treat to the eyes.

Nikki opts for a minimal look for the festive occasion by wearing a pre-stitched beige chiffon saree. She paired the simple saree with a deep neck blouse design embellished with stones and glitter. She ditched accessories to her simplicity win hearts. Her open hairstyle, winged eyeliner, rosy blushed cheeks, and pink lips complete her appearance. With the diamond bracelet she makes a statement look.

Did you like Nikki Tamboli’s stunning look in a chiffon saree? Let us know in the comments box below.