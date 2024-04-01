Nikki Tamboli’s Bralette-Free Statement Style In Daring White Blazer, See Viral Photos

Hold your seats, folks, because Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is here to leave you spellbound with her new photoshoot. Treating her fans this weekend, the diva goes bold in a never-seen-before avatar wearing a blazer. Nikki’s fashion choices are characterised by their bold, sensual, and daring nature. Whether donning vibrant colours, daring cuts, or eye-catching embellishments, the actress consistently pushes the boundaries of conventional style. Her fearless approach to fashion has earned her recognition as a trendsetter, inspiring others to embrace their individuality and express themselves confidently through their clothing.

In the latest photoshoot, Nikki goes bralette-free, donning a daring white blazer and flaunting her bustline and sexy toned legs. She left her hair open, and with her smokey eyes, shiny cheeks and nude glossy lips, the actress looked like a sight to behold. However, how Bigg Boss 14 contestant showcases her sizzling avatar has left us spellbound.

In the first photo, the actress posed, flaunting her sexy legs in the backdrop of a cement room, sitting on a vintage chair. As you swipe, Nikki raises the hotness bar with her striking moments. Lastly, she looked into the camera as if she were talking with us.

