Nikki Tamboli’s mid-week mantra will make your life easy

Nikki Tamboli, the Bigg Boss beauty keeps her fashion intact on social media. Keeping it breezy and flowy for summer, the actress preached a must-follow mantra in life, read below

Nikki Tamboli, a rising talent in the entertainment industry, has made a significant impact with her promising career as an actress. With her captivating on-screen presence and versatile performances, she has garnered attention and admiration from audiences and critics alike.

The actress is also an avid social media user. She has gained a whopping number of fan following on her Instagram handle. All thanks to her everyday fashion posts that are too engaging to the core.

Nikki Tamboli styles up in tie-dye dress

In the pictures we can see Nikki Tamboli wearing a stylish tie-dye long dress. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair. Her makeup looked perfect, as she prepped it up with her kohled winged eyes. The diva rounded it off with pink plump lips.

For accessories, she decked it up with a chic golden pendant neckpiece. Posing with a bright gorgeous smile on her face, the diva gave off nothing but goals.

Sharing the picture, Nikki wrote, “Take it easy” in the caption.

Check out-

Work Front

Her breakthrough came with her participation in the popular reality show “Bigg Boss” in which she won hearts with her vibrant personality and strong presence. This exposure further catapulted her acting career, leading to opportunities in mainstream. Post Bigg Boss, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi too, and was seen in the show The Khatra Khatra Show. She was last seen in the show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.