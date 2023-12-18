“Nothing more precious…” Mouni Roy shares special update, here’s what’s happening

A heartwarming Instagram update from Mouni Roy has amused fans, showcasing a tender moment with Aashka Goradia’s son, William Alexander. The actress, renowned for her roles in the entertainment industry, shared an endearing photo, enveloping the little one in what she described as ‘maasi love.’ To respect the infant’s privacy, Mouni opted to blur William Alexander’s face in the snapshot.

Captioning the post, Mouni introduced William Alexander to her followers, expressing, “William Alexander, ladies & gentlemen 🎩 🤩 Nothing more precious.” Aashka Goradia, visibly moved, commented, “loveeeee this – #cryingalready – William Alexander- you are blessed and very loved ❤️❤️ love you MO Maasi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ lots lots lots.” This heartening exchange not only unveiled the special bond between Mouni and the little one but also garnered love and well-wishes from fans across social media platforms.

Check out the heartwarming moment below:

However, soon after she shared the photos, netizens assumed that it was Mouni’s son. One questioned, “How what? When was she even pregnant?” another wrote, clarifying, “@dominic_francisss this is aashka goradia’s little Angel.” Another commented, “Mujhe lagta tha ki tumhari shaadi nahi hui hai”

Mouni Roy tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. Suraj Nambiar is a Dubai based businessman. The two often keep their fans amused with their lovey dovey couple moments on social media. From their travel diaries to getting spotted in public, the duo definitely serves couple goals.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie Brahmastra. She starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others. She played the lead antagonist in the movie.