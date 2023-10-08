Television | Celebrities

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill

Famous Indian actresses Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, and Shehnaaz Gill show how to be the darling in outfits from one-piece to maxi dresses. Check out the photos below.

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859411
  • Highlights
  • Ritika Badiani slays in the black and white one-piece dress.
  • Shehnaaz Gill is a darling in a pink mini-dress.
  • Avneet Kaur is in a vacation mood in a white maxi dress.

The fashion world changes every day; there is something new every time you see it. Whether it be ethnic or western, the fashion revolution is just wow. And thanks to that, you get to embrace different looks. However, if you are looking for an out-of-the-box piece to be the darling wherever you go, then take inspiration from Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Ritika Badiani’s One-piece

One piece is the ultimate choice of many of us, no matter the occasion. This cute piece is comfortable and looks darling, just like Ritika in this vintage black and white off-shoulder one-piece dress. The bold lips, minimal makeup, and open hairstyle complete her appearance.

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859422

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859424

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859425

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859426

Shehnaaz Gill’s Mini Dress

The mini dress fashion is like forever. This mini drape gives you a sense of sensuality with style. For example, Shehnaaz Gill’s beautiful pink mini dress with crafted butterfly pattern. The strapless details define her boldness. With the long earrings and makeup, she looks darling.

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859418

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859419

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859420

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859421

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859423

Avneet Kaur’s Maxi Dress

The comfortable and cozy king maxi dress is a go-to vacation choice like Avneet in this beautiful white halter neck pattern with backless details followed by a stunning long, flowy skirt. With the hair bun and gold accessories, she adorns her vacation glam.

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859412

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859413

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859414

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859415

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859416

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859417

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.

