[Photos] Divya Agarwal Can’t Keep Calm As Nikki Tamboli Stuns In Lingerie Fit

Nikki Tamboli is not just an actress; she’s a trendsetter. Her influence extends beyond the acting industry, establishing her as a bona fide fashion icon. Known for her innovative fashion choices, Nikki consistently inspires her fans with fresh takes on diverse outfits, unique hairstyles, and bold fashion selections. Recently, she has once again set the fashion world abuzz with her stunning lingerie fit. Let’s take a closer look:

Nikki Tamboli’s Fiery Lingerie Fit-

This time, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram post to showcase her confident fashion sense in a striking lingerie ensemble. The outfit highlights her toned physique and radiates glamour and allure. The lingerie set features a pink high-stand neckline, zip closure, and a full-sleeved crop top that accentuates Nikki’s curves. It pairs with matching color Lingerie with thigh-high cuts, which showcases her toned thighs. The photos exuded a sense of elegance and a touch of daring fashion.

Nikki Tamboli’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Nikki styles her look in middle-part loose, elegant waves that cascaded over her shoulders. The soft waves added a touch of glamour and sophistication to her overall look. Nikki’s makeup features smokey light brown eyes, adding a dramatic element to her look. The blushy contour cheeks and pink glossy lips are expertly blended to create a captivating and intense gaze. In the photos, Nikki Tamboli poses strikingly for the photoshoot, exuding confidence and elegance at the same time.

As soon as Nikki Tamboli shared photos on Instagram, her industry friend Divya Aagarwal turned to her post, praised her physique and looks, and wrote, “I want to see you in too hot to handle Nikki! Only you!” with a heart-eyes emoji.

