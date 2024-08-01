[Photos] Mouni Roy Stuns In A Black Printed Saree Paired With A Traditional Silver Necklace, Impresses Arjun Bijlani

Mouni Roy is renowned for her role in the Bollywood movie “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva” and is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She is gaining attention for her recent series, “Showtime,” which will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides her acting skills, Mouni Roy is also a fashion icon, excelling in traditional and Western outfits. Today, she shared pictures of herself in a stunning ethnic outfit. Have a look!

Mouni Roy’s Surreal Look In Printed Saree-

Taking to her Instagram post, Mouni Roy shares photos of herself in a gorgeous fit. Her outfit features an ethnic fit with a black background, white buttas prints all over the fit, and a small pink border with a dropped end piece, highlighting her ability to blend traditional attire with contemporary style. The ethnic saree is complemented with a sleeveless, simple black blouse. Mouni’s saree is a testament to her versatility and love for elegant, timeless pieces.

Decoding Hairstyle And Makeup Look-

Mouni Roy styles her hair with a middle parting, wearing an open, wavy hairstyle that falls freely. Her hair is effortlessly attractive and manageable, complementing her features nicely. She enhances her look with volumizing mascara, black eyeliner, and kajal for well-defined eyes. A touch of highlighter and glossy pink lipstick complete her makeup. She also adds a long silver necklace to enhance her look without drawing attention away from it. In the photos, Mouni Roy sits in her drawing room, enjoying her time while reading books and flaunting her simplicity in an elegant outfit.

As soon as Mouni Roy shared photos on Instagram, her fellow industry friend Arjun Bijlani turned to her post and couldn’t help but express his admiration for her stunning look by commenting with a red heart.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.