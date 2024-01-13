[Photos] Nikki Tamboli turns bold in multicoloured abstract printed co ord set

Reality TV star Nikki Tamboli recently turned heads in a captivating jungle-themed photoshoot, showcasing her vibrant style on Instagram. The actress shared a series of photos, donning a multicolored abstract printed co-ord set that exuded an adventurous and chic vibe. Nikki complemented the look with a matching headscarf and opted for a nude makeup palette, adding a touch of natural elegance to the ensemble.

In her Instagram post, Nikki shared a powerful caption, asserting her presence with, “I’m not a backup plan, I’m the main event 😈.” The photos were captured against the stunning backdrop of @thewestingoa, creating a mesmerizing visual narrative that perfectly complemented the resort wear from @resortire that she adorned.

Check out photos:

The actress credited the entire stylish ensemble to @resortire, with jewelry from @baala_jewels, makeup by @makeupbyrishabk, and hair styled by @arbazshaikh6210. The captivating visuals were brought to life by the talented photographer @shutterstrings. Nikki Tamboli’s jungle-themed photoshoot not only showcased her impeccable fashion sense but also served as a testament to her confidence and charisma, making her the undeniable main event in this sartorial spectacle.

From her dynamic presence on reality shows to potential ventures in films, Nikki is on a trajectory to leave her mark in the world of showbiz. With a combination of talent, style, and an unapologetic attitude, Nikki Tamboli continues to be a prominent figure in the evolving landscape of the entertainment world, and fans eagerly await her upcoming projects.