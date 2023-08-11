ADVERTISEMENT
Pranali Rathod Is Gorgeous Personified In Glitter Black Ensemble

Pranali Rathod is a renowned actress in the entertainment world. She recently shared her gorgeousness in black ensembles on her social media handle

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Aug,2023
Pranali Rathod, the versatile and talented actress in Television with her acting chops, has carved her niche in the business and has become a household name. However, it’s not just her acting that keeps her in top buzz, but also her impeccable fashion taste. She is an inspiration for many, whether ethnic or western. Pranali never fails to ace her avatar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali taking to her Instagram, shared a beautiful picture of herself on her Instagram story. In the image, she can be seen wearing a black glitter ensemble. With her style and gorgeousness, Pranali Rathod often embraces ethnicity in different shades and looks. Undoubtedly the glittery hue she looked gorgeous personified.

But wait, there is more! She adds glamour to her ethnicity with the sparkling diamond and motif embellished earrings and bangles. At the same time, the simple chain makes her look simple yet attractive. She makes it more interesting with a sleek low bun, smokey gold eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and nude lips rounded her appearance.

Pranali Rathod’s gorgeousness can be seen in her beautiful smile. The diva is always smiling and happy, and this makes one’s day for sure. She often treats her fans with gorgeous pictures in ethnic or western drapes.

Did you like Pranali Rathod’s black glitter glam in the latest Instagram pictures? Please drop your views in the comments box.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

