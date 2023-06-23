Pranali Rathod Looks Cute While Wondering; See Pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod is a rising star in the entertainment industry. She has ruled over the internet as well as on Television with her cuteness and acting skills. In contrast, her regular posts and updates keep her fans engaged with her. And yet again, her new picture is just adorable. Let’s check out.

Pranali Rathod’s Adorable Look

Pranali’s co-actor, Niyati Joshi, took to her Instagram and shared a snap of Pranali and her other actress sitting on a chair and wondering about something. She was dressed in a beautiful red ethnic lehenga choli and accessorized her look with oxidized earrings, maan tika, bangles, and a choker. In the text, she wrote, “Wonder what they are thinking!!!!”

She looked cute while wondering on the chair, and you must check it out yourself.

Work Front

Pranali Rathod started her journey as a model and later gave several auditions to get her first role. She appeared in Barister Babu as Saanvi and later rose to fame with her character Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. At present, she is at the peak of her career and enjoying the best life. Her style and gorgeousness have always amazed us. She has more than one million followers on her gram.

