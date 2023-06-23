ADVERTISEMENT
Pranali Rathod Looks Cute While Wondering; See Pics

Pranali Rathod is one of the most buzzed actresses in the town. In her latest Instagram share, she looks cute in awe while busy wondering

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jun,2023 18:44:52
Pranali Rathod Looks Cute While Wondering; See Pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod is a rising star in the entertainment industry. She has ruled over the internet as well as on Television with her cuteness and acting skills. In contrast, her regular posts and updates keep her fans engaged with her. And yet again, her new picture is just adorable. Let’s check out.

Pranali Rathod’s Adorable Look

Pranali’s co-actor, Niyati Joshi, took to her Instagram and shared a snap of Pranali and her other actress sitting on a chair and wondering about something. She was dressed in a beautiful red ethnic lehenga choli and accessorized her look with oxidized earrings, maan tika, bangles, and a choker. In the text, she wrote, “Wonder what they are thinking!!!!”

She looked cute while wondering on the chair, and you must check it out yourself.

Pranali Rathod Looks Cute While Wondering; See Pics 819299

Work Front

Pranali Rathod started her journey as a model and later gave several auditions to get her first role. She appeared in Barister Babu as Saanvi and later rose to fame with her character Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. At present, she is at the peak of her career and enjoying the best life. Her style and gorgeousness have always amazed us. She has more than one million followers on her gram.

Did you like Pranali Rathod's cuteness while she wondered?

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

