Rajan Shahi Shares Proud Moment As His Daughter Ishika Completes Her Bachelor’s Degree

Rajan Shahi is a renowned Indian television producer and director known for creating some of the most popular and long-running TV shows in Indian television. His work and social media presence update followers about his professional and personal life. Today, he shared a proud moment on Instagram as his Daughter Ishika completes his Bachelor’s degree. Take a look at the pictures below-

Rajan Shahi’s Instagram Post Appearance-

In a deeply heartfelt post, the director shared photos of his daughter Ishika from the convocation ceremony. This momentous occasion was witnessed by Rajan and his wife, who were filled with immense love and pride as they celebrated their daughter’s academic milestone. Ishika, adorned in a black, purple, and yellow convocation robe and hat, posed with a stunning black handbag and shoe heels, radiating her own sense of accomplishment.

He shared a family picture in the second picture with her daughter and wife. In the third picture, he shared a cute picture with her daughter. Next, pictures of a mother-daughter duo’s appearance are shown. And some pictures while holding a convocation certificate in a convocation outfit.

His daughter is completing her Bachelor’s degree in business communication at S P Jain School of Global Management.

In his heartfelt note, Rajan Shahi expressed his love and pride for his daughter. and wrote, “BY GOD’S GRACE AND ALMIGHTY BLESSINGS ISHIKA. GRADUATED WITH HONOURS IN BACHELORS IN BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS, CONGRATULATION TO ISHIKA SHAHI PROUD OF U. A GREAT DAY FOR GRANDPARENTS PARENTS. “SHAHI AND GREY FAMILY” AND ALL FREINDS WELL WISHERS, WISH U ALL THE HAPPINESS PROSPERITY PROUD OF UR HARD WORK IN ACADEMIC, BUT MORE SO HOW U OVER THE YEARS IN 3 COUNTRIES BEEN ABLE TO ADAPT LEARN AND GROW AS A HUMAN UR LOVE AND WORK FOR THE “BEZUBAAN ANIMALS” SEEING U. WORKING TOWARDS THE CAUSE OF THE BEZUBAAN REALLY INSPIRES BE THIS GOOD HUMAN.”