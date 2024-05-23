Rashami Desai Wishes To Recreate A Scene From ‘Chaleya’ Song With Shah Rukh Khan, Find Here

Who isn’t a fan of Shah Rukh Khan? The King Khan of Bollywood never fails to impress with his on-screen appearance. Girls are crazy about his personality and the charm he carries. Undeniably, girls wish to romance with him just like how does it with the actresses in films and songs. The next one fan girling over Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular television actresses, Rashami Desai.

Rashami Desai’s Wish To Recreate A Scene With Shah Rukh Khan

On her Instagram story, Rashami shared a glimpse of the Chaleya song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara romancing on her TV screen. Intimidated by the cinematic moments and dreamy romantic dance, the actress expressed her wish to recreate the scene, saying, “I also wanna do this (with smiling, hearts, and confused emojis).”

In the shared clip, Shah Rukh Khan takes Nayanthara on a ride in a car, and later, the duo dances in a silhouette light, creating a mesmerizing view. Chaleya is a popular song sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Arijit Singh, and Shilpa Rao from the blockbuster film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles and Deepika Padukone in a cameo.

Rashami Desai is a popular Indian actress. She was last seen in the Atrangii web series. While she will make her comeback on the big screen with JNU: Jahangir National University alongside Urvashi Rautela