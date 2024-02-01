Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta’s Chemistry In New Music Is No Miss, Watch

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are one of the most loved couples in the town. Their love story and journey to success have inspired many. Starting their journey from side roles to owning a Production house, they are true examples of love, respect, and growing together. Their first-ever music video was released recently, and their chemistry is a watch.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the charming Ravi Dubey dropped a glimpse of his latest music video, Ve Haaniyaan, celebrating the success of the song as it is trending on hashtag 3 on Instagram with more than 200k reels. This music video was released on 19yh January 2024, and within a few days, it reached more than 5 million views. This song marks the debut music of Ravi and Sargun’s Dreamiyata music.

What is special about this music video is Ravi and Sargun themselves. The couple can be seen enjoying their love life with each other. Their bubbly chemistry touches our hearts. No matter whether you love them or hate but can’t deny their cuteness. The couple also flaunts their chic fashion in different outfits. We are loving Ravi and Sargun’s love saga. This beautiful is sung by Danny with Avvy Sra and Sagar.

Are you, too, loving Ravi and Sargun’s chemistry? What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box below.