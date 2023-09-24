Television | Celebrities

Reem Shaikh, Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur’s blouse back designs shall sort your saree glam

Today, we draw inspiration from the impeccable style of three dazzling actors—Reem Sameer, Anushka Sen, and Avneet Kaur—as we explore the world of stylish blouse-back designs that elevate the entire saree ensemble.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Sep,2023 00:40:34
When it comes to saree elegance, the devil—or in this case, the diva—is in the details. Among the myriad elements that contribute to a stunning saree look, the blouse-back design reigns supreme. Today, we draw inspiration from the impeccable style of three dazzling actors—Reem Sameer, Anushka Sen, and Avneet Kaur—as we explore the world of stylish blouse-back designs that elevate the entire saree ensemble.

Reem Shaikh: The Elegance of Intricate Embroidery

Reem Sameer, known for her ethereal beauty and grace, often opts for blouse-back designs that feature intricate embroidery. These delicate and detailed patterns add a touch of opulence to her saree ensembles. If you’re looking to channel Reem’s timeless elegance, consider a blouse with embroidered motifs that mirror the saree’s design. This harmonious blend creates a seamless and mesmerizing look. Complement it with traditional gold jewellery, soft smoky eye makeup, and loosely curled hair for an enchanting aura that captivates.

Anushka Sen: The Bold Charm of Cutouts

Anushka Sen, a fashion-forward icon, is known for her daring style choices. Her penchant for bold blouse back designs, such as sensuous cutouts, makes a powerful statement. To emulate Anushka’s striking allure, select a saree blouse with strategically placed cutouts that accentuate your back. Pair it with modern silver jewellery, a sleek high ponytail, and a statement red lip for a fierce and contemporary look that exudes confidence and glamour.

Avneet Kaur: The Allure of Backless Elegance

Avneet Kaur’s style is synonymous with elegance, and she often opts for backless blouse designs that exude timeless allure. To channel Avneet’s sophistication, choose a saree blouse with a graceful backless silhouette. The absence of fabric at the back creates an air of subtle sensuality. Pair this with classic diamond or pearl accessories, a neat bun, and a nude makeup palette to achieve Avneet’s understated yet captivating look.

Completing the Look: Accessories, Makeup, and Hairstyle

Now that you’ve chosen your statement blouse back design, let’s not forget the finishing touches that complete the saree ensemble. The right accessories, makeup, and hairstyle can truly elevate your look.

Accessories: Match your jewellery to the style of your blouse. Traditional blouses like Reem’s call for gold ornaments, while modern cutouts like Anushka’s pair perfectly with silver jewellery. Experiment with statement necklaces, chokers, and earrings to find your signature look.

Makeup: Your makeup should enhance your overall appearance. Soft, dewy makeup with a focus on the eyes and lips is a versatile choice that complements most saree looks. However, feel free to play with bold lip colours or smoky eyes if you want to make a statement like Anushka.

Hairstyle: Your hairstyle should harmonize with your blouse-back design. Loose curls, elegant buns, or sleek ponytails are versatile choices that work well with different saree styles. Remember to consider the occasion’s formality when choosing your hairstyle.

Ladies, your saree ensemble is a canvas waiting for your creative touch. Let the blouse back design be your masterpiece, inspired by the styles of Reem Sameer, Anushka Sen, and Avneet Kaur. With the right accessories, makeup, and hairstyle, you can confidently step into any occasion, turning heads and leaving a trail of admiration in your wake. Embrace the magic of the saree, and let your unique style shine through!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

