Rhea Kapoor Falls In Love With Shehnaaz Gill’s Denim Slit Midi Dress

Shahnaz Gill, the bubbly, beautiful, and talented actress from Punjab, rose to fame after participating in television’s most controversial show, Bigg Boss, in its 13th edition. With her hard work, dedication, and humble personality, she has become the favorite of many. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, the actress has achieved new heights of success. She not only ruled over Indian Television but also marked her debut in Bollywood films with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It’s evident that fans eagerly wait for her to share new photos or videos. Yet again, the actress treats her audience with her new avatar in a denim slit midi dress which also prompted the famous designer Rhea Kapoor to react.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Denim Slit Midi Dress Look

In the new glimpse of Shehnaaz, she revives the denim-on-denim trend with her midi dress style. The outfit totally matches her funky and bubbly vibe. The baggy denim shirt, followed by a long-fitting skirt featuring a jaw-dropping front slit, is an absolute masterpiece in itself. Undoubtedly, Shehnaaz’s new look is a treat for her fans as well as fashion enthusiasts. The actress rocked her vibe with her suitable accessories and makeup.

Shehnaaz elevates her denim style with shiny golden earrings and a wristwatch. At the same time, her straight mid-part open hairstyle gives her more confidence and bossy vibes. The minimal makeup beautifully enhances her powerful character in this ensemble. However, the black boots perfectly combine with denim, creating a stylish look. Lastly, with black glasses, the actress looks absolutely spectacular.

It’s evident that Shehnaaz’s look will impress anybody. Even the famous fashion designer Rhea Kapoor reacted. In her comment, she wrote, ” Love the outfit (with a fire emoji).”