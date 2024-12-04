Kareena Kapoor’s Meeting At Rhea Kapoor’s Home Sparks Curiosity, Checkout!

Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are well-known divas in the town. Recently, Bebo got snapped in town as she arrived at Rhea’s house in Bandra. This sudden meeting sparks curiosity about whether Kareena and Rhea are collaborating again for a new film. However, there is no confirmation or details about the same, but it hints at their reunion. Or this might be a casual get-together, or if there is a new project, then the news will come out soon.

Kareen arrived at Rhea’s residence in casual style, and her no-makeup look grabbed our attention. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor collaborated with Rhae Kapoor in the film Veeri Di Wedding. Rhea produced the film in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. Rhea’s other film, Thank You For Coming, was released recently and received mixed reviews. It features Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Bhumi Pednekar.

View Instagram Post 1: Kareena Kapoor's Meeting At Rhea Kapoor's Home Sparks Curiosity, Checkout!

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor appeared in the OTT film ‘The Buckingham Murders by Hansal Mehta. The actress will appear in the upcoming film Takht by Karan Johar and the second sequel of Veere De Wedding 2. Kareena is a well-known actress in the Indian film industry known for her impeccable performance in top movies.

Rhea Kapoor is a well-known fashion designer and producer. With her sense of style and major investments, she has made her name in the industry.