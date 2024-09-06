Television | Celebrities

Popular Bengali TV couple Rubel Das and Shweta Bhattacharya shower each other with love on Rubel's birthday, sharing romantic photos and heartfelt messages on social media.

Rubel Das and Shweta Bhattacharya, one of Bengali television’s most beloved couples, have once again proven that their love knows no bounds. Shweta took to social media to share a series of adorable photos from Rubel’s birthday celebration, held on September 5.

The pictures showcase the party venue decorated with pink, red, and gold balloons, along with a red velvet cake and rose petals. A special cake was also made to order, featuring photos of the couple and the words “Happy Birthday Love.” One romantic photo shows Rubel kissing Shweta, while another captures a heartwarming moment with Rubel’s mother and full family together.

Shweta’s heartfelt caption read, “Yesterday was your Birthday, September 5. I want to tell you something today. Babai, not just share your joys but also share your sorrows. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms, but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the center of my world, And I wouldn’t want it any other way. I am so thankful for every moment we spend together. Our love is strong and timeless 🤞🏻And I cherish every second with you. I LOVE YOU.”

Rubel responded with an equally affectionate message, expressing gratitude for Shweta’s presence in his life. “You are the only one who knows the magic trick of making me smile even when I am going through a tough time. Thank you for spreading joy in my life.

To the most amazing person I know, I thank you for all the care and love you shower on me to make every day a special one, but I would say this birthday is very, very special because of your recitation; love you, infinity mamma.”

The couple, who met on the sets of Jamuna Dhaki, has been together for three years. Rubel is currently seen in Neem Phooler Modhu opposite Pallavi Sharma, while Shweta works on Kongopane Mon Bheseche with Ranojoy Bishnu.

Rubel and Shweta’s love-filled celebration has won the hearts of their fans, who eagerly await their next projects.