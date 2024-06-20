Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa’s Special Celebration On Hitting A 3 Million Followers; Feeds Dogs With Cakes

Rupali Ganguly who has attained immense heights of popularity in her character of Anupamaa, is an avid pet lover. It is a known fact that she cajoles and takes time out to spend time with the regular pets that she sees on the sets of her show Anupamaa. We have seen many occasions where Rupali has been seen with the dogs that frequent her sets and garner special attention from her. Today is no different!! What’s different is that Rupali Ganguly shows enormous love for her pets and gives them a wonderful cheat day. Yes, she gives them yummy cakes, which are specially ordered and made for dogs. Having said this, the day is special for Rupali Ganguly as she bagged a new achievement on social media. She reached the landmark of 3 million followers on Instagram. And this called for a treat for sure!! And the dogs on the set were the ones to enjoy the special treat!!

As Rupali mentions in her Instagram post, she thanks her digital family for this big achievement. She also thanks her fans for making this day come.

She writes,

Kuch pal khaas hote hai, aur khaas pal family ke saath hi toh bitaye jaate hai! Thank you my digital family 🧿♥️

For always being there by my side, for showering me with so much love. I might not say this often, but this means a lot to me. Celebrating the 3M special milestone with my pawsome buddies Coffee, Jaadoo, Disco, Diana, Badaam, Lambuji, Ghungroo, Goggles, Aadhaa on set ♥️

PS- This is a special cake meant for dogs!

Wow!! 3 million is a big achievement, and Rupali has indeed celebrated it in a unique manner!! Are you all loving the fact that our very dear Anupamaa enjoyed this fab moment with her pets?

You can take a look at Rupali in her Anupamaa get-up having the yummy cake in her hand and taking time out to sit and feed the dogs.

Wow!! Here’s wishing all the fans of Rupali a big congrats!! And as Rupali very rightly puts it, it is the big digital family that has made this happen!!