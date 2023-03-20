Anupamaa is one of the most loved, admired tv shows to date. The show continues to thrive with high trp rates as of now, and it has got all the good reasons to have it. All thanks to Rupali Ganguly. The actress has managed to keep up with the brilliant work showcase on the screen, and given that, the show became popular over the years.

Speaking of Rupali Ganguly, the actress has been popular for her work in the show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. However, the actress later to that, embraced motherhood in her life, and decided to take a break from her acting career. However, years after she came back all thumping with her impeccable acting skills in the show Anupamaa. The actress has now earned her own separate fanbase, her IG handle says it all.

Talking of her Instagram handle, we can see Rupali Ganguly recently sharing some grand pictures on her social media handle from her latest photoshoot. The actress looks stunning as she wore a stylish floral red co-Ord set. She topped it on her white camisole top. The diva completed the look with her long straight hair. Her makeup looked on point as she teamed it with dewy soft eyes, nude pink lips and posed with a gorgeous smile. She rounded it off with white sandals.

Here take a look-

Further Details Of The Outfit:

Styling & Look Direction : @rajitkumra

Co-ord Set : @truebrowns

Heels : @zara

Hair : @arifayadav_makeyougorgeous

Make Up : @jayprakashpal20

Photographer : @ashish_ojha_photography