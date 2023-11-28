Rupali Ganguly Shares Throwback Navratri Celebration Photos With Fans, Take A Look

Rupali Ganguly is an ever-charming actress in the entertainment world. With her versatile performance in her show Anupamaa, she has garnered massive love from the audience. However, the actress also keeps her fans engaged through her social media presence. Today, the talented beauty shared throwback photos from her Navratri celebrations with her fans. Let’s have a look below.

Rupali Ganguly’s Navratri Celebrations With Fans

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali drops a series of photos from the past. These photos are a blast from the past when the actress celebrated Navratri with her fans at an event. In the images, Rupali can be seen posing with all her fans with a beautiful smile on her face. Not only that, the actress also shared that she enjoys playing the band and keeping the Navratri vibe high.

The actress wore a beautiful blue saree from the fashion house Readiprint Fashions for the special Navratri celebrations. The beautiful light blue saree with the silver shine looks classy. She pairs her look with a matching blue blouse with gold work. At the same time, the white choker, earrings, and bangles complement her desi-ness.

In contrast, the actress expressed her gratitude with a long caption, “Push away the Monday Morning blues by thinking of Moments that gave you joy 🤗 Feel grateful for them and revel in their warmth ❤️

Love you all so much for love that warms the cockles of my heart .”

Did you like Rupali Ganguly’s Navratri Celebrations? Drop your views in the comments.