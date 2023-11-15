Sana Makbul’s Glam In Pink Banarasi Saree Steals Hearts, Check Out

One of the popular faces in Indian television, Sana Makbul, carved her niche as an actress with her performance on screen. However, apart from being a good actor, she is also a fashion enthusiast who often shares pictures in different outfits. As the banarasi saree is trending, the actress looks steal-worthy in the pink shade. Let’s decode her stunning appearance in six yards.

Sana Makbul’s Banarasi Saree Look

Wow, wow, and how! Sana Makbul knows how to embrace her ethnicity effortlessly. Undoubtedly she is making fans fall for her glam in the traditional with the sense of her styling and how she carries her look. The actress wears a beautiful pink hue Banarasi saree paired with a matching blouse. The silver Banarasi work always attracts eyes, and we can’t get enough of Sana’s charm.

That’s not all! Sana opts for a beautiful gold embellished choker necklace and matching earrings to complement her six yards of elegance. In contrast, the matching bangles and rings add an extra dose of sophistication. What could be more interesting? Well, it’s the simple mid-part low bun that increases the royal charm of Sana’s ethnicity. At the same time, her rosy makeup makeup gives her that needed allure.

In the photos, Sana mesmerises fans with her ethnic beauty, and we can’t get over her magical appearance.

Did you like Sana Makbul’s ethnic look in a saree? Let us know in the comments box below.