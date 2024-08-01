Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Cast Reunites! Rupali Ganguly Shares Nostalgic Moment Photo With Co-stars

Fans of the beloved sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai were recently treated to a heartwarming reunion of the show’s iconic cast. Rupali Ganguly, who played the lovable Monisha Sarabhai, shared a nostalgic moment on social media with her co-stars. The post has quickly gone viral, returning fond memories and celebrating the cherished moments they shared of the hit show. Check out the photo below!

Rupali Ganguly Shares Nostalgia Moment With Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Co-star-

In a recent Instagram story post, Rupali Ganguly took fans down memory lane by posting a screenshot of a video call featuring the core cast members of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The reunion brought together the talented actors who made the show a household favorite, evoking fond memories of the show’s witty humor and memorable characters like Sumeet Raghavan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aatish Kapadia, Satish Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani and Jamnadas Majethia.

Later, Rupali Ganguly expressed her excitement and joy at reconnecting with her former co-stars. Her post is captioned “THE SARABHAIS,” emphasizing the special bond shared among the cast members.

About Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Television Series-

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is a well-known television series on STAR One and also available on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is directed by Deven Bhojani and Produced by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia under the production of Hats Off Productions.

