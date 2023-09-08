Television | Celebrities

Saumya Tandon and Krystle Dsouza, with their latest Instagram dump, inspire fans to slay their everyday glam with minimalistic makeup. Check out

Saumya Tandon and Krystle Dsouza are well-known faces in the Telly world. Both the divas are known for their top-notch performance on screen in shows like Bhabhi Ji Ghar Per Hai and Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, respectively. On the other hand, their exquisite fashion moments often keep them in top buzz. In the latest Instagram dump, their perfect minimalistic makeup is an everyday inspiration.

Saumya Tandon, sharing a gorgeous set of pictures, shows her sunshine glam. In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a soothing Off-shoulder blue mini dress, which pairs up with her smokey eye makeover, shining rosy cheeks, and pink tinted lips. The minimalistic makeup adds an extra dose of gorgeousness.

On the other hand, Krystle Dsouza, in the series of photos wearing a black bodycon dress, showcases her glamorous look. With the shining eye shadow and mascara, red cheeks, and nude pink matte lips, the diva enhances her stunning statement look. Her minimal makeover adds that touch of sparkle.

Both the actress embraces their respective styles in the minimalistic makeover, inspiring fans to get ready like this. The easy-to-do glam in the pictures can be your everyday style to elevate your charm with a minimal touch, pairing with contemporary fashion.

Did you like Saumya Tandon and Krystle Dsouza’s inspired minimalistic makeup? Let us know in the comments.