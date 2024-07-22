Shehnaaz Gill In Pink Or Blue: Which Ethnic Suit Will Is Perfect Pick For Raksha Bandhan

When celebrating Raksha Bandhan, choosing the right outfit can make all the difference. Shehnaaz Gill, known for her impeccable fashion sense, showcases two stunning ethnic suits—one in pink and one in blue. Let’s explore which suit is the perfect pick for this festive occasion.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Pink And Blue Ethnic Suit For Raksha Bandhan

Pink Ethnic Suit

Opt for gorgeous in a pink ethnic suit. The fit features an intricate white embroidery V-neckline sleeves straight kurta, matching pants, and sheer cut-work dupatta, making it a stand-out choice for Raksha Bandhan. The color and design give a graceful and radiant look like Shehnaaz Gill. Complement the pink suit with delicate silver jewelry. Opt for shimmery earrings and a ring to keep the look elegant. Go for soft pink makeup to enhance the overall look. If you want the same outfit for your Raksha Bandhan, buy from Sureena Chowdhri fashion label,

which costs 15,900.

Blue Ethnic Suit

Opt for this stunning blue ethnic suit. The blue ethnic suit has a rich, regal design with beautiful gold embroidery, a silk chanderi kurta, a salwar, and a pure silk organza dupatta with a gold work border, adding a classy touch to the appearance. Pair the suit with statement jewelry, such as stylish long silver earrings and gold mojari that can enhance the outfit’s elegance. Opt for stunning tones in your makeup with brown eyeshadow and neutral lipstick, which can complement the ethnic fit beautifully. You can buy the same outfit from the Irrau clothing brand, which costs Rs. 37,500.

The pink and blue ethnic suits Shehnaaz Gill wears offer unique Raksha Bandhan styles. Whether you choose the gentle allure of pink or the glam sophistication of blue, Shehnaaz’s choices inspire a stylish and festive celebration.