Shehnaaz Gill Steals Show In Sparkling Silver Gown; Video Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill is a ruler of millions of hearts. She became the center of attraction in her silver sparkling gown for her show on stage. Check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Jul,2023 20:00:07
Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and talented actresses in the television and film industry. Apart from her acting skills, she is known for her singing and fashion. The diva turned muse in a silver sparkling gown in her recent show on stage. Let’s take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Sparkling Look

The Punjabi singer took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her concert last night. In the video, the actress is wearing a sparkling silver bodycon gown with a halter neck and thigh-high slit detailing. She rounded her look with a wavy open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and dewy makeup. At the same time, black block heels elevated her glam.

Shehnaaz got emotional on stage while interacting with her fans and receiving so much love. Her sultry moves and bubbly personality made the audience groove with her. While her generous act of celebrating her fan’s birthday amidst the live concert caught the attention, netizens praised her gesture. She sang the Punjabi pop song for her fam.

Shehnaaz Gill became a sensation after participating in the show Bigg Boss season 13. Since then, she has appeared in many prestigious places. Also, she made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and other actors.

Read Latest News