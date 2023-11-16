Shehnaaz Gill unleashes her musical talents in live session, watch video

The multi-talented Shehnaaz Gill, known for her charismatic presence in the entertainment industry, has recently showcased her singing prowess. The Punjabi actress and former Bigg Boss contestant took to Instagram to share a delightful live singing session with her fans.

Known for her vivacious personality and acting skills, Shehnaaz surprised her followers with a live singing session on Instagram. In the video, she is seen seated with her team, creating an intimate and warm atmosphere perfect for a winter evening. Dressed in a stylish white and peach winter top, Shehnaaz exuded a laid-back charm, complemented by a no-makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty.

Shehnaaz chose the song Dil Na Jaaneya for the live session. With a mic in hand and a genuine smile on her face, she effortlessly rendered the lyrics, captivating viewers with her melodic voice. She captioned the post: “just for fun … don’t take us seriously … winter live session 🎤🎙️enjoy 😄.”

As expected, the live singing session received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and followers. Shehnaaz’s social media was flooded with comments praising her singing skills and expressing delight at this unexpected musical treat. The video garnered likes and shares, spreading the joy of Shehnaaz’s musical venture across various platforms.