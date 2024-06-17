Shweta Tiwari Empowers Women On Father’s Day, Praises Singles Parents For Handling Double Duty

Every year, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, the special occasion falls on June 16, and several celebrities celebrated the occasion by sharing heartfelt posts for their dads and father figures in their lives. However, the television world’s popular star, Shweta Tiwari, has a different take on it as she empowers women who handle double duty alone.

Shweta Tiwari, the mother of two kids—a daughter, Palak Tiwari (popular social media influencer and actress), and a son, Reyansh Kholi—is a single parent. The Kasauti Zindagi Ki actress got married twice, but none of her marriages worked. However, the actress is a proud parent, and she has raised her kids well.

Acknowledging the efforts of being a single parent and handling double duty, Shweta re-shared a story shared by her friend Ananya Arora. The celebrity stylist Ananya empowered women who alone fulfill the responsibility of a father and a mother this Father’s Day. The story features a woman with two kids and a text: “To all the strongest women out there who are pulling double duty, a very happy Father’s Day.”

Wishing her mother on Father’s Day, Ananya also tagged Shweta Tiwari and wrote, “To my wonderful mother, for doing it all by herself, and also to all the other incredible single parents I know (with a joining hands emoji).”