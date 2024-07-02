Shweta Tiwari Returns To Stage With Hilarious Play ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Two’

The ever-charming Shweta Tiwari is all set to return to the stage in Paritosh Painter’s upcoming comedy play, ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Two. ‘ The hilarious play is a perfect combination of wit, humor, and amazing performances by the top cast. Shweta Tiwari plays a key role in the play, and today, the actress shared the poster of the upcoming fun-filled shows and expressed her enthusiasm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta Tiwari shared a poster of her upcoming play Ek Main Aur Ek Two. In the image, all the characters look intriguing with their quirky expressions. One can say that this play seems like a perfect entertainer with a glimpse of the poster. The play casts Shweta alongside Shweta Gulati, Suresh Menon, Nasirr Walker, Siddharth Sagar, and Kishwer Merchant.

With this play, Shweta reunites with her old friend Kishwer Merchant. Both worked together in Kasauti Zindagi Ki, which was Shweta’s turning point in her career. Ek Main Aur Ek Two upcoming plays are on 6 and 7 July. The seats are full at Rangsharada for the play, and limited seats are available at St Andrews on 6 July. The play is co-produced by Sejal Dipak Painter and under Ideas Entertainment.

Shweta Tiwari has also appeared in shows such as Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and many others.