Siddharth Nigam vouches ‘be good, do good’, Avneet Kaur says ‘yeh fitoor’

Siddharth Nigam shares an inspiring post on his Instagram handle, Avneet Kaur shares a candid picture in a beautiful white ensemble

The popular actors from the television industry, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are ardent social media users. The stars own a whopping amount of followers on their Instagram handles. And as of now, the actors have left their fans stunned with their candid posts on social media. Scroll beneath to check on their style files for the day.

Siddharth Nigam shares candid post

In the pictures, we can see the actor decked up in his stylish black blazer suit. He topped it on his white shirt, gelled hairdo and stubble beard look. He posed in front of his white swanky luxe car.

Sharing the video, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “Be good,Do good,Look good 💙

#kisikabhaikisikijaan #eventnight #ootn #siddharthnigam”

Here take a look-

Avneet Kaur looks stunning white ensemble

Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures. In the pictures, we can see the actress wearing a stylish ethnic white ensemble. The actress completed the look with a dupatta, the statement sleeves looked perfect with golden embroidery. The diva decked it up with her long hair and minimal makeup.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Yeh Fitoor Mera” along with love heart emoji.

Here take a look-

Work Front

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur both worked together in show Alaadin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Siddharth portrayed as Aladdin, while Avneet portrayed the role of Yasmine.

Siddharth Nigam is currently making hurls with his work in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is making quite a buzz at the box office. On the other hand, Kaur completed shooting for Tiku Weds Sheru.