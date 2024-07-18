Sriti Jha Shares Her Vacation Fashion Secrets, Receives Special Gift From Mouni Roy

Sriti Jha currently appears on Zee TV’s show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, portraying the role of Amruta. She is winning hearts with her performance and chemistry with her off-screen friend and on-screen love interest, Arjit Taneja. Recently, the actress took time off from the shoot to travel. She jetted to Italy for her vacation, and it seems she can’t get over the beautiful city vibe. She shared another throwback glimpse of her vacation. But this time, she shares her cool fashion secret. Let’s take a look.

Sriti Jha’s Vacation Fashion Secrets

On Thursday, 19 July, Sriti shared a video showcasing her secret fashion codes for vacation. In the video, the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress wears a white sleeveless top paired with a beige pleated skirt and white baggy shirt, creating a cool and funky look. While her next outfit is perfect for a summer dinner date, look. The actress looks stunning in a plain black bodycon dress with a thigh-high back slit, raising the glamour quotient. With her minimalistic makeup, hairstyle, and accessories, she looks wow. Sriti rocked her black bodycon dress with a baggy beige shirt in her third look. Last but not least, she looks pretty in a white halter neck top paired with a plain black skirt, giving her a charming appearance.

View Instagram Post 1: Sriti Jha Shares Her Vacation Fashion Secrets, Receives Special Gift From Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy’s Special Gift For Sriti Jha

On the other hand, Sriti shared a photo wearing a white top, beige skirt, and white shirt, which she styled with grey printed collection shoes. Mouni Roy gifted these comfy and attractive shoes to the actress. Sharing these details, the Kumkum Bhagya actress said, “@imouniroy gifting me my favourite shoes.”