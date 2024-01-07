Surbhi Jyoti aces the ‘boss walk’ in blue trench coat, See photos

Surbhi Jyoti, the popular television actress and an avid social media, recently blessed our Instagram feeds with a jaw-dropping boss walk into 2024 during her Washington DC trip. The actress, renowned for her stellar performance in Qubool Hai, showcased the epitome of winter chic with her impeccable fashion sense.

Surbhi Jyoti drops photos from Washington

In the snapshots she shared, Surbhi owned the streets in a stunning blue long trench coat, effortlessly layered over a high-neck full-sleeved tee. Talk about turning up the heat in freezing temperatures! Her straight, sleek hair added an extra dose of sophistication, framing her face perfectly. With kohled eyes that could cut through the chilly air and nude pink lips, Surbhi truly embodied the essence of a winter style icon.

But it wasn’t just about the coat; it was a head-to-toe fashion extravaganza. Surbhi strutted her stuff in a pair of stylish boots that undoubtedly turned heads on the streets of the posh city. The black cross bag slung casually over her shoulder was the perfect accessory to complete her ensemble, proving once again that it’s all in the details.

See photos:

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the city, Surbhi took a moment to pose for candid shots, effortlessly exuding confidence and grace. It’s safe to say that her boss walk into 2024 was not just a stroll; it was a fashion statement, a declaration of style dominance that left us all in awe. Here’s to Surbhi Jyoti, the undisputed queen of the boss walk, making 2024 look effortlessly chic and fabulous!