Surbhi Jyoti dazzles in see-through yellow saree, flaunts curvaceous structure with perfection

Surbhi Jyoti’s fashion quotient has always been top-notch. The actress has time and again been the head-turner with her preppy fashion looks. And as of now, the diva has astounded her fans with her sheer saree look on social media handle. We are in utmost, as she exudes nothing but sensuality in the pictures.

In the pictures, that the actress shared on her social media handle, we can see her all astounding in a sheer peach orange see-through saree. The actress completed the look with a printed mustard hued sleeveless blouse. The dive rounded it off with her wavy long hair.

For makeup, Surbhi picked up kohled gorgeous eyes. She added on a light peach pink tint to her lips. She rounded it off with a pair of oxidised drop earrings. The actress decked it up with beautiful black bangles, posing all sultry by the beach.

Work Front

Surbhi Jyoti, the talented Indian television and film actress, has been creating waves in the entertainment industry with her remarkable performances and impressive work. The diva, who rose to fame with her lead role in the hit TV series “Qubool Hai,” has been consistently proving her mettle in the industry.

Later to that, she got featured in the show Naagin too. With time and hard work, Surbhi became one of the most loved actresses in the country. She also got featured in countless music videos too. She was last seen in the film ‘Kya Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’