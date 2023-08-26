ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi Jyoti epitomises sensuality in beige co-ords and plunging neck bralette

Surbhi Jyoti is turning heads and setting hearts aflutter with her recent fashion escapade. The actress has left us all starry-eyed as she graced the scene in an outfit that can only be described as dreamy and divine.

Prepare to be swept off your feet, because Surbhi Jyoti is turning heads and setting hearts aflutter with her recent fashion escapade. The actress has left us all starry-eyed as she graced the scene in an outfit that can only be described as dreamy and divine.

In this captivating ensemble, Surbhi donned a shimmering co-ord set that could rival the night sky itself. She started the show with a deep plunging neck bralette, adding a touch of elegance and allure to her look.

But that’s not all; the pièce de resistance was undoubtedly the matching shrug, adding an air of sophistication and luxury. It’s the kind of outfit that dreams are made of.

Surbhi completed her ethereal look with high-waisted matching pants that added a dash of chic to her overall ensemble. Her long, wavy hair cascading down her shoulders gave her a mesmerizing, almost mermaid-like charm. For her makeup, Surbhi chose a look that can only be described as sheer perfection. With sleek eyebrows, dewy smokey eyes, and nude lips, she was the epitome of elegance. But the glam didn’t stop there; long, sleek silver earrings added a touch of glamour that perfectly complemented her shimmery attire.

Surbhi Jyoti’s work front

One of her most iconic roles was as Zoya Farooqui in the immensely popular TV series “Qubool Hai.” Her portrayal of Zoya garnered immense love and admiration from viewers, establishing her as a prominent figure in the industry.

