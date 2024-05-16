Surbhi Jyoti Exudes Desi Elegance In Lavender Pearls Crafted Lehenga, See How

Surbhi Jyoti is a renowned diva in town known for her stints in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, and others. Though her fans miss her on-screen appearance but, the diva treats her fans with her social media presence. From her fashion inspo to travel diaries, she keeps her fans updated with insights about her life. In contrast, her every new look becomes the talk of the town. Recently, she styled her look, flaunting her desi side in a lavender lehenga.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Lavender Lehenga Glam

In a traditional outfit by Divya Aggarwal, Surbhi looked as gorgeous as ever. She wore a pastel lavender lehenga, including a v-neckline blouse crafted with small white pearls and purple beads, creating a mesmerizing view. The hanging pearls around the edges of the blouse look stylish. She paired her look with a matching flared lehenga skirt, and the sheer netted dupatta with intricate pearl work complements her desi swag.

Surbhi exudes sheer elegance with her mesmerizing makeup. To add a touch of sophistication, she opted for pastel eye shadow, smokey eyeliner, rouge cheeks, and nude pink lips. The green motif and golden jhumkas, bangles, and rings add to the details. With the open hairstyle, she looks super stunning.

With her every click, Surbhi leaves the onlookers mesmerized, showcasing her aadaye. Her charismatic eyes and desi allure are hard to resist.